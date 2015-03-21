What’s Next? 11 Predictions For ‘Empire’ Season 2

1 of 12 ❯ ❮

of 12

The Empire season finale left a lot of questions that needed to be answered. Well, have no fear. We have some answers for you! Okay, we lied. These aren’t answers. They’re just predictions and guesses. But we think we’re on to something with them. Take a look and see what predictions for Season 2 you think are on point and offer your own.

1. Luscious Won’t Be In Jail – We know the first season ended with Luscious in a jail cell, but we doubt he sees a second of actual jail time because his key witness is dead. He’s coming back with a vengeance.

2. Anika Is Going To Die – She’s crossed the wrong people and she’s just messy. It’s about time to get her card pulled.

3. Jamal Is Going To Be A Villain – The Lyons power is basically the ring from Moldor and it corrupts absolutely. He already showed a darker side trying to push everyone’s albums back. He’s going to be the new Luscious.

4. Jennifer Hudson Is Going To Full Thot-Mode- We’re going to see how she changed from a church-y woman to the next Keri Hilson and it’ll be great.

5. Becky’s Mom Shows Up – Now that they planted the seeds of Becky’s mom being White, we have to meet her. What if she’s crazy important?

6. Oprah Is Cookie’s Mom – We’re all wondering who Oprah is next season. Our guess is that she’s Cookie’s mom coming to help wreck shop on Luscious.

Continue Slideshow

7. Common Is The Lost Lyons Brother? – He’s light-skinned as hell. So naturally he’s probably a Lyons relative. Right?

8. This Cutie Comes Back – We don’t know if that’s actually happening, but she makes our hearts melt so much we want her in our lives.

9. Tiana Becomes A Huge Star – Don’t forget about Rihanna Lite. She could become a bigger star than any of the Lyons and do things her way. Don’t sleep.

10. Cookie Gets Pregnant – Yep. This is the left-field one but we think it’s possible Cookie gets pregnant and has another Lyons baby. What if she convinces Luscious it’s his and it’s not! Speaking of…