Keyshia Cole Says Boobie Gibson’s Good Looks Won’t Save Their Struggly Marriage

Keyshia Cole Says Boobie Gibson’s Sex Appeal Isn’t Enough

Singer Keyshia Cole has been waging a social media war on her estranged hubby Bobbie Gibson for months. Cole claims Boobie cheated on her multiple times and neglected their marriage for years. Although it seems the two have been edging on divorce for months, they recently supported each other at an event spotlighting her new reality show:

The R&B banger and her estranged baller-boo recently called a truce to help co-parent their son but Keyshia says Boobie’s good looks won’t help him get back in her good graces:

Do you think Keyshia Cole and Boobie will be getting back together anytime soon??