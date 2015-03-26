Did The #GermanWings Co-Pilot Intentionally Crash Airplane To Kill All 150 Passengers?

A highly respected French prosecutor said the co-pilot, appears to have intentionally crashed a Germanwings airliner into the Alps on Tuesday, was a German national who was not on any terrorist watch list.

Via USA Today reports:

Marseille prosecutor Brice Robin identified the co-pilot as Andreas Lubitz, 28, in a news conference Thursday. Robin said Lubitz locked the pilot out of the cockpit and deliberately worked to destroy the plane. He stopped short of calling the incident “terrorism” or “suicide.”

The Wall Street Journal reported Lubitz, from Montabaur, Germany, belonged to a flight club, which released a death notice on its website.

“Andreas became a member of the club as a youth to fulfill his dream of flying,” the LSC club said in a death notice on its website, according to the WSJ. “He fulfilled his dream, the dream he now paid for so dearly with his life.”