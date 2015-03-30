The Carters Exposed??? New Unauthorized Beyoncé And Jay Z Tell-All Threatens To Ruin Their Rap Royalty Matrimony-dom!

Beyoncé Terrified Unauthorized Tell-All Will Make Her Look Like A Doormat

We’ve heard plenty of rumors about Beyoncé and Jay’s matrimony-dom being in trouble over the years — especially while the pair toured together for their “On The Run Tour”! Stories of the pair staying in separate hotel rooms and seeing a therapist for their marriage problems are among a plethora of dirty secrets explored in an upcoming tell-all…

According to the April 6 edition of Life & Style magazine:

“The author’s looked into claims of cheating, a love child, drug use and dirty business dealings,” says a source. “There’s even allegations that they’ve split three times in the past four years — and discussed divorce each time!” During three years of research, biographer J. Randy Taraborrelli, whose tell-all comes out in the fall, spoke to countless insiders who were eager to spill on music’s royalty. Beyoncé and Jay have done man people wrong and that motivated everyone to talk,” the source says. “Some people were thanking Randy because they never felt they had a voice before.” Insiders Life & Style spoke with say people are dishing on long-standing rumors that Jay’s cheated. “There’s juicy stuff about Rita Ora,” an insider say, “and about inappropriateness with Rachael Roy,” adds a music insider, which sparked Jay’s famous elevator brawl with Bey’s sister, Solange. (Both Rita and Rachel deny any inappropriate conduct with Jay.) When it comes to family matters, there’s also allegations of an illegitimate son. Budding rapper Rymir Satterthwaite, 21, has sued Jay, claiming to be the mogul’s heir. It’s humiliating for Mrs. Carter. Says a pal, “She’s afraid the world will think she’s a doormat.” Her confident image isn’t the only thing at risk. Author Taraborrelli has also looked into Beyoncé and Jay’z professional ethics. They’ve each been sued numerous times over their songs, including “Big Pimpin'” and “Drunk In Love.” Even more sensatoinal is the digging into ex-crack dealer Jay’s drug past, which is worse than anyone knows. “Taraborrelli’s insiders can address drug use,” says the source. “People will get to know the real couple — and Beyoncé’s terrified. The book could prove her marriage is, and has been, a shambles.”

Wow. A lot of this is stuff we have posted on the site before so we’re wondering what new insight the author will give. Do y’all really think the Carters are shook over this?

