Will You Be Watching??? Yandy & Mendeecees Announce Their ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Spinoff

Yandy & Mendeecees’ “Love & Hip Hop” Spinoff

Now that Yandy’s officially becoming a part of the Harris clan, the “Love & Hip Hop” star is announcing a family spinoff.

Yandy and her fiance Mendeecees will soon star in “The Harris Family” based on their life with their baby girl, their son Amir and little Mendeecees.

The news was first announced by Mendeecees himself…

and hinted at by Yandy on her own page.

The couple will reportedly officially announce news on the upcoming “Love & Hip Hop” reunion special.

Will you be watching????

