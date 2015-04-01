Swirly Smashing Or Nah? Rihanna Confirms Whether Or Not She’s Dating Leonardo DiCaprio

Nope!



According to Ri, “the blogs” have it all wrong and she doesn’t have time for a man.

Via Complex:

In an interview with Hello!, when the “B*tch Better Have My Money” singer was asked about her thoughts on “Rihanna DiCaprio” she responded, “It sounds to me like you should stay away from the blogs because they will screw you every time.”

She added, “I’m so busy right now that I just don’t have a lot of time to offer to a man so it wouldn’t even be fair to be thinking of pulling somebody else into this life.”

“But if I did, he would have to be man enough to live with my schedule and not get scared.”

DiCaprio also denied the dating rumors last month. A rep for the actor said, “Leo is and has been single for some time.”