Swirly Smashing Or Nah? Rihanna Confirms Whether Or Not She’s Dating Leonardo DiCaprio
Rihanna Speaks On Leonardo DiCaprio Dating Rumors
Remember when we told you that Rihanna might be dating Leonardo DiCaprio who allegedly planned her big 27th birthday bash and wants her in his next film?
Well the Bajan bad girl is confirming whether or not Leo is her latest swirly love interest.
Hit the flip…
According to Ri, “the blogs” have it all wrong and she doesn’t have time for a man.
In an interview with Hello!, when the “B*tch Better Have My Money” singer was asked about her thoughts on “Rihanna DiCaprio” she responded, “It sounds to me like you should stay away from the blogs because they will screw you every time.”
She added, “I’m so busy right now that I just don’t have a lot of time to offer to a man so it wouldn’t even be fair to be thinking of pulling somebody else into this life.”
“But if I did, he would have to be man enough to live with my schedule and not get scared.”
DiCaprio also denied the dating rumors last month. A rep for the actor said, “Leo is and has been single for some time.”
Ehhh…where there’s smoke there’s fire.
SOMETHING went down between those two riiiiiight?
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.