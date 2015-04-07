So Sad: Maryland Father And 7 Children Found Dead But You’ll Never Guess Why

A Maryland father and his seven children were found dead in a house on Monday from what the police suspect was a deadly carbon monoxide poisoning.

Via NY Times reports:

The Princess Anne Police Department said detectives looking for a worker who was reported missing went to the house and found the bodies.

The police identified the man as Rodney Eric Todd, 36, and said he was the father of all seven children, aged 6 to 16. Officials withheld the children’s names at the family’s request.

Officials said a gas generator that was found in the home and out of fuel might have been the source of the carbon monoxide.

The Associated Press reported that Bonnie and Lloyd Edwards, who identified themselves as the dead man’s mother and stepfather, said that Delmarva Power had cut off the electricity to the house because of an outstanding bill and that the generator was being used for heat.

“To keep his seven children warm,” Mr. Todd bought a generator, Mr. Edwards said. “It went out, and the carbon monoxide consumed them.”

Matt Likovich, a spokesman for Delmarva Power, said the matter was being investigated, and he would not say whether the power had been cut off, The A.P. reported.

The police said investigators did not suspect foul play because the detectives found the home secured and undisturbed when they arrived.

The bodies were taken to the state office of the chief medical examiner to determine the cause of death.