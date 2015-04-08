Is Beyawnsay Super Salty Because Hubby Hov Has Been Hiding A Special Something Just For RihRih???

Beyoncé Arguing With Jay Z Over Secret Cellphone Used For Calls With Rihanna

Would you be mad if your husband had a secret cellphone he kept just for calls with a woman you didn’t trust him with?

According to The Mirror UK reports:

Beyonce is reportedly fuming at Jay-Z for having a secret phone to call his protegee Rihanna . The pop star, who has been married to the rapper for seven years, is said to have been rowing with her husband over the singer after she discovered the mobile which is reportedly for business purposes. A source told Grazia magazine: “Jay has several phones, one of which he keeps reserved for Rihanna, supposedly to discuss business interests. “It’s obvious when she calls because he’ll interrupt meetings, even walk away from the dinner table to speak to her.” The insider claims Beyonce, 33, knew Jay had a number of phones but wasn’t aware RiRi had a hotline to her husband and hates how close they are. Jay has vehemently denied that him and Rihanna have ever been more than friends and work colleagues after rumors went into overdrive last May. Meanwhile, 27 year old RiRi and Beyonce are said to have kept their distance during the launch of Jay’s Tidal music streaming service last week in New York. However, the pair were photographed together with the likes of Madonna and Alicia Keys.

Do you believe this one? Seems like there would be no need for a secret phone considering that Jay Z conducts business with Rihanna out in the open all the damn time. Idk about y’all but this seems like a battle that should have been over a long time ago.

