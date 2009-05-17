Question of the Day: Is Cheating Considered Cool Now?

Posted by Bossip Staff

It seems like cheating is the thing to do these days. Everytime you turn on the radio, someone’s singing about going behind their baby’s back and gettin’ a little lovin’ on the side (i.e. “Boyfriend #2”). Celebrities like Diddy and Lil’ Wayne have multiple baby’s mothers and women that seem to go along with the program of being just one of many. Is it okay to cheat now? Are we becoming a society that doesn’t think its a problem to have more than one man or woman at a time? Is it cool to have “sex buddies” while you’re in a relationship? What does cheating mean these days?

