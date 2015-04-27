But Does Todd Really Want A Baby??? Kandi Undergoing In-Vitro Fertilization

Didn’t Todd say he wasn’t ready for a baby????

E! News reports:

Kandi Burruss of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is serious about having a baby with her hubby, Todd Tucker.

“We have started the process of in-vitro,” Kandi tells E! News exclusively. “So just pray for us that everything is great and we get a healthy baby! My family definitely, they definitely want a baby for me and Todd.”

With the reunion special about to air this Sunday, it’s clear Kandi has been under some stress (the drama with Phaedra was unexpected, and a “flat-out lie,” she tells us) and now, the singer and actress is trying to take it easy.

But it isn’t…easy.

“I have a little time off away from the cameras, but I’m never really off,” the 38-year-old tells us. “So much to do, nonstop, and we’re trying to make a baby right now. I’m off from the cameras, but not off.”