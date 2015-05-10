Beautifully Coupled Up: Ciara & Russell Wilson Spotted In D.C.

Ciara And Russell Wilson Spotted In Washington D.C

Ciara and her new boo Russell Wilson were spotted again in Washington D.C. this weekend, this time for a club appearance.

Russell started the day by spending time with his younger sister in the nation’s capital…

before kicking it with Ciara at Josephine’s Lounge following her Jackie concert performance in Silver Spring.

Prior to traveling to see her in D.C. Russell tweeted about how he wished he could be there for the start of her tour…

and she responded…

Awww ain’t sweet (Future-less) love grand????

