Univ. Of Illinois Women’s Basketball Coach Quits Amid Accusations Of Racially Abusive Practices

University Of Illinois Coaches Accused Of Verbal Abuse And Race-Based Practices

Wait until you read the f***ery that was poppin’ off at this honorable institute of higher education…

Via DailyIllini

Chancellor Phyllis Wise’s office, the Office of Diversity, Equity and Access, and Academic Human Resources were involved in an investigation into allegations of player abuse by Illinois women’s basketball head coach Matt Bollant and associate coach Mike Divilbiss. The Daily Illini obtained letters addressed to Chancellor Wise that were sent by the families of Jacqui Grant, Taylor Tuck and Taylor Gleason, which detailed verbal and emotional abuse on the part of Bollant and Divilbiss. The families that spoke to The Daily Illini said they were informed of an internal review of the matter by the Chancellor’s office after they sent their letters. According to a statement from the University’s Public Affairs office released Monday afternoon, the review was prompted by Athletic Director Mike Thomas in late April, and was conducted after concerns were raised by the Grant, Gleason and Tuck families. According to the families The Daily Illini spoke to, Divilbiss left the program Thursday. He arrived at Illinois with Bollant in 2012 after serving in the same position under Bollant when the pair were at Wisconsin-Green Bay.

Check THIS isht out….

The letters highlighted that Bollant and Divilbiss threatened to pull players’ scholarships, attempted to create division in the team using racism and ignored or minimized injuries. One of the claims made by the letters, which was echoed by Lydia Tuck and LaKeisha Coleman — Amarah Coleman’s mother — was that Bollant and Divilbiss enforced what was called the “Dog Pound.” The “Dog Pound” was the team’s group of nonstarters, and was required to go to extra practices. “I told him the dog pound is where strays go,” Lydia Tuck said. “It would be different if Illinois’ mascot was Huskies or Wolves.”

Furthermore…

According to the families’ letters, Bollant and Divilbiss made repeated racist remarks in attempts to divide the team. Lydia Tuck described an interaction between Divilbiss and freshman Kennedy Cattenhead when Divilbiss told Cattenhead that he could tell she was thinking, “Oh, we’re going to beat those white girls,” in reference to an opponent. LaKeisha Coleman referred to a similar situation that Amarah went through. LaKeisha said that coaches would often reference player’s hometown neighborhoods, particularly the West side of Chicago. “(Coaches) joked about, ‘Oh well, we are playing an all-black team now, they think they are going to run over us, but we are going to put the girls from the West side out on them,” Coleman said. “As coaches you are their protection, and they should not be subjected involved in anything like that.”

Sometimes the level of oblivious racism that white folks display is as infuriating as it is mind-numbing. A group of mostly black women nicknamed the “dog pound”? Seriously??? SMFH.

Image via Sonny An/Daily Illini