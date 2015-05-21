Really???? CNN Singles Out Only Black Biker Involved In Waco Shooting

9 people were killed and 170 were arrested after a mostly white Biker Gang went HAM in Waco, Texas recently and CNN highlighted the only black biker on their front page. The biker they singled out is Marty Lewis, who is also an ex-detective. CNN reported:

Lewis is one of the 170 bikers arrested and charged with engaging in organized criminal activity after a brawl and shootout at a Waco, Texas, restaurant left nine bikers dead. He remained in the McLennan County Jail on Wednesday with many of his biker brethren, unable to post the $1 million bail set by a judge.

The chaos in Waco began when motorcycle gangs converged on the Twin Peaks restaurant for a Sunday meeting and an uninvited gang showed up, police say. An altercation spilled from the bathroom to the bar to the patio to the parking lot as the bikers beat, stabbed and shot each other before turning their weapons on law enforcement, according to police.

Just over a decade ago, Lewis could have been the one putting folks in cuffs.

He was a detective and worked in the vice unit at the San Antonio Police Department for 32 years, retiring in February 2004, according to a police statement.

“As far as my office is aware, he was a vice detective. Our vice unit primarily investigates prostitution, gambling, and liquor violations. At this point, we don’t have info that he was ever assigned to infiltrate a gang,” San Antonio police spokesman Sgt. Javier Salazar told CNN.