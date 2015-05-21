Bossip Giveaway: Win A Pair Of Tickets To The “San Andreas” Los Angeles Premiere

Bossip Readers! Do you live in the LA area? Want a pair of FREE movie passes to see “San Andreas” starring Dwayne Johnson? Then keep scrolling to find out how to enter…

San Andreas premieres in theaters May 29th. But, you have the chance to see it early on May 26th at the TCL Chinese Theater by entering for a chance to win. Two lucky winners will each receive a pair of passes to see the action film.Check out the official trailer…

Now keep scrolling to enter the contest below!

Good luck!