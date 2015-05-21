Lil Norweezy Flosses Her Baby Black Swan Steez For Dance Class
- By Bossip Staff
North West Wears All Black For Dance Class With Cousin Penelope
Precious lil Nori rocked an all black dance get up, complete with black leather motorcycle jacket, for ballet and tap Thursday. She was photographed heading to class with mom Kimmy Cakes as well as her aunt Kourtney Kardashian and first cousin Penelope.
Awwwwww how cute is lil P? BTW, don’t be mislead by Penelope’s birthday hat. She doesn’t celebrate her true b’day until July.
