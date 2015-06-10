What Do You Know About It? Women’s World Cup 2015 So Far Has Been Sick! [Video]

Find out how Brazil secured their 2-0 victory.

If you are not a soccer-futbol-football fan… Then that’s your loss. But, if you are not supporting women’s soccer and you are a woman… You are doing yourself a disservice. I am a man and have been supporting women’s soccer for some time now. Also, a lot of A.A. girls do play soccer and if you don’t think that’s true then you should leave wherever you are and see more of America.

More scores and highlights on the next pages…