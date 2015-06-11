Florida Crazies: Teenager Beats The Brakes Off Dad With A Bag Of Burgers But You’ll Never Believe Why

A man accused of hitting his dad with a McDonald’s bag with hamburgers in it likely wasn’t lovin’ it when deputies tossed him in the Indian River County Jail, according to an arrest affidavit.

Via Off The Beat:

Tanner Wolf, 19, was jailed May 24 on a misdemeanor charge after the hamburger hullabaloo in Vero Beach.

Wolf’s father told Indian River County Sheriff’s investigators that Wolf has been causing problems. He “is using marijuana and out of his mind,” the affidavit states.

Wolf’s father said he asked his son to get his feet off the kitchen counters. He said his son grew upset and began cursing at him.

That’s when Wolf is accused of lobbing the McDonald’s bag with burgers in it, striking his dad.

A burger is a beef patty served between buns, sometimes with sesame seeds. It is not to be confused with its homonym, burgher, which is a hard-working, middle-class person.

Being struck with a bag of hamburgers (even Big Macs) likely would hurt less than being hit by a bag of hard-working middle class people.

Meanwhile, Wolf’s father said he was trying to leave the home and had to push his son out of the way. The son, he said, pushed him and “started screaming at him and putting his finger on (his father’s) face.”

Wolf told deputies he and his father got in a spat and he hurled his hamburgers at his dad.

“Tanner explained that he was not mad about going to jail because he knew that he had done wrong by pushing his father and throwing the hamburgers at him,” a report states.