A Lil Positivity: Chanel Iman Hits The Ivory Coast For Some Charity Work

Chanel Iman Visits Kalou Foundation On Ivory Coast

Before making her debut film appearance in “DOPE”, model Chanel Iman dropped through the Ivory Coast for a little do-good mission. She joined friend and fellow supermodel Heidi Del Rosa for a trip to international soccer star Salomon Kalou’s foundation in the Ivory Coast.

The Kalou Foundation is dedicated to providing facilities for social welfare and recreation of those who have need of such facilities by reason of youth, age, infirmity or disability, financial hardship or social circumstances and also for the relief of sickness worldwide.

Nice, right? Good to see young celebs giving back!