Mr. Shut Up And Train Presents Get Fit Challenge

Tell a friend to tell a friend that @mrshutupandtrain has your back!!! The #TotalFit Challenge starts soon … 6.21.15 Who is READY??

Signup today and then tag your whole friend list!! Reserve your spot and then begin to get your mind right!!! www.totalfitgroup.com/challenge

The plan is to get 1 Million people worldwide signed up for the Free Total Fit Challenge! The challenge is 100% free we just ask that you help us get the world healthy by sharing the videos and links w/ fam and friends on Facebook, instagram, twitter, pinterest etc…

1⃣ follow @mrshutupandtrain & Sign Up(link in his bio)

2⃣ #Repost this Graphic on your social media & let people know you are participating in the #TotalFit Challenge (more people = more prizes)

3⃣ #tag friends, family and coworkers…