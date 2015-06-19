Mr. Shut Up And Train Presents Get Fit Challenge

- By Bossip Staff
Tell a friend to tell a friend that @mrshutupandtrain has your back!!! The #TotalFit Challenge starts soon … 6.21.15 Who is READY??
Signup today and then tag your whole friend list!! Reserve your spot and then begin to get your mind right!!! www.totalfitgroup.com/challenge
The plan is to get 1 Million people worldwide signed up for the Free Total Fit Challenge!  The challenge is 100% free we just ask that you help us get the world healthy by sharing the videos and links w/ fam and friends on Facebook, instagram, twitter, pinterest etc…
1⃣ follow @mrshutupandtrain & Sign Up(link in his bio)
2⃣ #Repost this Graphic on your social media & let people know you are participating in the #TotalFit Challenge  (more people = more prizes)
3⃣ #tag friends, family and coworkers…
Categories: A "Lil Positivity", Bikini Body, Bossip Buff and Beautiful Body Tips

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.