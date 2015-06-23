How Cute… Coupled Up Kylie Jenner And Tyga Wear Matching Kicks And ‘Fits At LAX
- By Bossip Staff
1 of 2
❯
❮
Kylie Jenner And Tyga Head Out Of Town In Matching Outfits
This is the kind of thing you only get away with when you’re 25 and your girlfriend is 17. Tyga and his underaged boo wore matching all black and the new Yeezy Boost 350 kicks to catch their flight out of LAX this week. Why you hiding now Kylie?
Would you dress like your significant other — while traveling or any other time?
Hit the flip for more.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.