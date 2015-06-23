How Cute… Coupled Up Kylie Jenner And Tyga Wear Matching Kicks And ‘Fits At LAX

- By Bossip Staff
Kylie Jenner And Tyga Head Out Of Town In Matching Outfits

This is the kind of thing you only get away with when you’re 25 and your girlfriend is 17. Tyga and his underaged boo wore matching all black and the new Yeezy Boost 350 kicks to catch their flight out of LAX this week. Why you hiding now Kylie?

Would you dress like your significant other — while traveling or any other time?

Kylie also shared a bikini shot from last week in Miami. Wonder if these two are headed to join Kim in Nice — or on a romantic vacay of their own?

