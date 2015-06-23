Tidal CEO Steps Down After Only 3 Months On The Job

Jay Z’s embattled Tidal streaming service is facing even more issues. Via LA Times:

The interim head of Jay Z’s streaming service Tidal has stepped down, leaving the struggling music company without a chief executive just one week before the launch of Apple Music.

The departure of Oslo, Norway-based CEO Peter Tonstad marks the second major change in the company’s top seat since it relaunched in March. Tonstad stepped in as interim chief after Andy Chen exited the job in April amid a handful of layoffs.

Scandinavian news outlets first reported the resignation of Tonstad, who once had served as CEO of Tidal’s parent company, Aspiro, before Chen took over.

Tidal confirmed that Tonstad had left the company but did not say who would take his place on a permanent basis. Current executives in New York and Oslo will run the company until a replacement is found.

“We are thankful to Peter for stepping in as interim CEO and wish him the best for the future,” said a Tidal spokesperson in a statement. “Tidal will be transitioning to a permanent CEO as part of our strategic plan to create a leading platform.”

Jay Z, a rapper and mogul worth an estimated $550 million, bought Aspiro earlier this year for $56 million with aspirations of creating a competitor to Spotify, Rdio and Rhapsody that would have the best interests of artists at heart.