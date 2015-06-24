R.I.P: Autopsy Reveals How Lamar Odom’s Friend Bobby Heyward Died But Was It A Drug Overdose??

The autopsy of Bobby Heyward, the close mutual friend Of Lamar Odom and Khloe Kardashian, has been completed just days after his death on June 20. Now, L.A. County Coroner, Ed Winter, tells RadarOnline.com about what he found — and whether it was an overdose.

Via RadarOnline:

Law enforcement sources initially said that Heyward’s sudden death appeared to be drug-related. But Winter told Radar, “We have completed the autopsy on Bobby Heyward and it has turned out to be inconclusive.”

“Therefore, it is deferred,” he added.

“If it is a drug overdose, as the law enforcement suggested, that will not be revealed until we have the toxicology and neuropathology exam and those results could take up to 6 months.”

Heyward’s death came just one week after Odom’s best friend, Jamie Sangouthai, died as a result of IV drug usage.

Although Odom has not spoken out publicly since the passing, Radar spoke to a member of his inner circle who revealed insight into the friendship between Odom and Heyward.

“Bobby was the most beloved, nicest, sweetest guy in the world,” celebrity manager David Weintraub, who co-created Sons of Hollywood with Heyward, previously said, adding, “Lamar and Bobby were very close.”

There is no word yet on funeral and burial arrangements for Heyward, who came from an influential Los Angeles family.