BOSSIP Exclusive: Bobby Shmurda To Testify In Front Of Grand Jury In His Prison Shiv Case

The “Hot N***a” Rapper’s Lawyer Tells BOSSIP He Didn’t Do It

Bobby Shmurda will proclaim his innocence in front of a grand jury next week when he takes the witness stand in his jail weapons case, BOSSIP has learned.

Shmurda will testify in front of a grand jury July 1, who’ll decide whether or not to indict him on felony possession of prison contraband.

Shmurda was nabbed in the Rikers Island jail June 23 after someone saw Shmurda, whose real name is Ackquille Pollard, being given a sharp metal object, prosecutors said. He’s been locked up since December 2014 on unrelated felony weapons, conspiracy and drug charges.

Riki Ghosh, Shmurda’s lawyer, told BOSSIP that he anticipates giving his side to the grand jury and isn’t letting life in jail get to him.

“He’s doing fine,” Ghosh said. “I think he’s upbeat. He’s looking forward to testifying. I think a lot of people are out to get a young person who is successful.”

An orange jumpsuit-clad Shmurda appeared Friday in Bronx Criminal Court, the second time in as many days that he’s gone before a judge. The day before, the rapper attended a hearing in Manhattan Supreme Court, where he was offered an eight year prison sentence in exchange for pleading guilty to weapons charges in his concurrent gang conspiracy case.

“I think he is innocent of the charges, and I think hopefully, the grand jury will see that,” Ghosh said, adding that it was too early to say whether one case would affect the other.

If convicted, the felony charge of possession of dangerous contraband carries a maximum sentence of seven years, according to the New York state law.