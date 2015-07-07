BOSSIP Exclusive: Trick Daddy Tells BOSSIP Justice Was Served After Coke, Gun Charges Dropped

Miami Rapper Tells BOSSIP: “God Looks Out For His People,” After Broward County District Attorney Dismisses Weapons And Drug Charges

Florida prosecutors have dropped felony cocaine and weapons charges against Miami rapper Trick Daddy, BOSSIP can reveal.

The Broward County District Attorney’s Office is no longer pursuing the felony charges against the “Shut Up” rapper, the office’s spokeswoman confirmed to BOSSIP. The courts issued a closeout memo July 7 that officially cleared Trick of any wrongdoing.

“God looks out for his people,” Trick told BOSSIP in an exclusive interview by phone from his Miramar, Fl. home.

“You got all these criminals out here, you got rapists and murderers…I don’t do that. Leave me alone. And the bottom line is the state attorney agreed with my lawyers, and it all worked out.”

Cops nabbed Trick, real name Maurice Young in April 2014, on a “sniff warrant” that alleged he was operating a marijuana grow house out of his home.

“They came with a warrant that said I had a grow lab on the whole second story of my house,” Trick recalled. “And I told them, had y’all ran my name and ran records and did some investigation and some background checks, it would tell you, I’m an a*****e, but I ain’t stupid, nor am I foolish enough to grow some g*****n weed in my house where I live, where I’ve been living for over 12-13 years.”

Officers searched Trick’s house and found a gram of coke, a 9 mm pistol and bullets. The “Nann Ni**a” rapper had faced charges including possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, felony cocaine possession and driving with a suspended license.

“They claimed they found this and that, but I never saw none of the things they claimed they found, except for some personal use of cocaine, you know,” Trick said.

Trick Daddy, along with Trina and JT Money, are among the cadre of artists who helped redefine Miami’s hip hop sound during the late 1990s and early 2000s. He’s worked with the likes of Rick Ross, Young Jeezy and Ludacris, and his 2004 album, “Thug Matrimony: Married To The Streets” hit the number two spot in the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Trick said there was no need for the police to draw their guns on him or bring dogs to serve the sniff warrant. But he insisted that he doesn’t blame the cops, and instead points the finger at the ex-con confidential informant who told police he was growing pot in his house.

“I’m not gonna go against the justice system,” he said. “I need the police at times. The same system that people complain about is the same system that freed me.”

“I don’t understand how convicted felons are able to be confidential informants towards other innocent people,” Trick added. “That’s a part of the procedure I don’t understand. Once they’ve been convicted of crimes, they need to take they ass to prison and leave other people alone.”

Trick said now that the charges are settled, he’s put the warrant drama behind him and is focused on releasing a new album.

“By the grace of God, I’m still here,” Trick said, “and it’s Thug Life again.”