SMH: 47 Pound Teen Found In Roach Infested Home After Mother Was Busted For Crack Rocks

The mother of a 15-year-old child was arrested after the child was transported to the hospital in critical condition due to malnourishment. Weighing only 47 pounds, the boy was suffering from a seizure when police located him.

Via MS News Now:

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the child was discovered Wednesday after an officer responded to a loud music complaint at a home located on North 46th Street. When the officer arrived, Rose Holland, 49, and Cathy Fort, 54, were allegedly sitting inside a vehicle that was parked in front of the home.

“[Fort was] sitting in the front driver seat of the vehicle and [Holland] was sitting in the front passenger seat,” the officer noted in the report. “While exiting my fully marked police unit, [I] could hear loud music coming from inside the residence.”

The officer claims to have seen a glass pipe sitting on the front passenger side of the floor board along with broken pieces of suspected crack cocaine. While the officer questioned Fort, he told Holland to go inside the home and turn down the loud music.

At this point, both Holland and Fort were placed under arrest for possession of schedule II drugs (crack cocaine) and possession of drug paraphernalia. They were placed in handcuffs and put in the back of the officer’s vehicle.

“Due to finding narcotics in the vehicle, [I] wanted to check [Holland’s] bedroom for additional narcotics due to being unsure if she put additional narcotics in her bedroom,” the officer noted. “While walking into [Holland’s] bedroom, [I] observed the bedroom door to be completely open. [I] observed a small child lying on a cot used as a bed with roaches crawling all over him while having what appeared to be a seizure.”

The officer immediately called for help from EMS.

“[I] learned by EMS that the victim was stuck to the cot from his feces and urine that he was lying in for days at a time,” the officer explained. “EMS advised that the victim had a large bed sore on his right hip and small bug bites all over his body.”

The child was transported to the hospital and is being treated for malnourishment.

Holland, the child’s mother, was issued an additional charge of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile.