Here’s How Russell Wilson Reacted When Future Said He Didn’t Wait To Smash ‘Celibate’ Ciara…

How Did Russell Wilson React To Future’s Ciara Diss?

After Future clowned his baby mama for becoming celibate and told the world that they prayed after sex, how did her new boyfriend react???

That’s the question that’s being asked after the “Dirty Sprite rapper’s Huff Post Live interview went viral.

As previously reported, Future Hendrix chatted with Marc Lamont Hill and laughed off reports that Russell Wilson believes “God told him to wait” to have sex with Ciara.

“God ain’t tell me that, he told me something different,” said the rapper.

Following that Ciara clapped back via Twitter…

and Future sent her some shade back.

Around that same time that Ciara was “not responding” to her baby daddy, her NFL boyfriend sent out a biblical Tweet about “doing things in love”…

and told the world that he couldn’t wait to see “his girl” perform at the MLB All-Star game.

Welp! Looks like he’s unbothered.

What do YOU think about him blowing off Future’s diss???

Hit the flip for more tweets from Ciara and Russell.