Best She’s Ever Looked Or Nah? Kimmy Cakes Shows Off Makeup-Free Flicks From VOGUE Spain Shoot
Kim Kardashian Without Makeup For VOGUE
So Kim Kardashian covered yet another issue of VOGUE, this time for the Spanish edition and (shocker!) she’s actually barefaced for this one — no heavy makeup.
In the photos Kim sports a simple wardrobe of pajamas or underwear with tees, and does everyday thing people never see her doing — like picking her toes, sipping tee and daydreaming. Does that sound appealing to you?
Hit the flip for more
Continue Slideshow
Now this is interesting because the photo was originally posted with the caption “Imma let you finish BUT” all in the midst of Taylor Swift and Nicki Minaj’s tweef — leading people to believe Kim was following Kanye’s footsteps and dissing Taylor — but she quickly put the shade to bed:
Classy Kim
Now the other interesting thing about this shoot is that it’s supposed to be makeup free so some people called it a cheat when Kim’s makeup artist posted shots with his #MakeupByMario hashtag… But it turns out that he only used lip balm, an eyelash curler and moisturizer. Is that cheating?
We really like the captions from the MUA too because he reveals a lot about Kim
So do you prefer Kim without makeup? Or is her glam squad a better look?
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.