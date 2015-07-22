Best She’s Ever Looked Or Nah? Kimmy Cakes Shows Off Makeup-Free Flicks From VOGUE Spain Shoot

1 of 9 ❯ ❮

Kim Kardashian Without Makeup For VOGUE So Kim Kardashian covered yet another issue of VOGUE, this time for the Spanish edition and (shocker!) she’s actually barefaced for this one — no heavy makeup. In the photos Kim sports a simple wardrobe of pajamas or underwear with tees, and does everyday thing people never see her doing — like picking her toes, sipping tee and daydreaming. Does that sound appealing to you? Hit the flip for more Instagram

Picking her toes though? And this one looks like she’s trying to fight off a bad virus… Doesn’t it?

Kinda sexy right?

Another virus joint

Pajamas This does seem like a fun shoot doesn’t it? More toe picking…. Instagram

This is cute… Just cuz it’s sippin’ tea

Who doesn’t like to see Kimberly in her drawls?

Now this is interesting because the photo was originally posted with the caption “Imma let you finish BUT” all in the midst of Taylor Swift and Nicki Minaj’s tweef — leading people to believe Kim was following Kanye’s footsteps and dissing Taylor — but she quickly put the shade to bed: Classy Kim