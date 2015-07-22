Shook Ones: LAPD Hems Up Shady Character Armed With Loaded Gun Outside Joe Biden Event

…and somehow a man with a gun got RIGHT next to President Obama on an elevator SMH

Via DailyMail

The Los Angeles Police Department have detained a man outside an event in North Hollywood where Vice President Joseph Biden is scheduled to speak on the minimum wage.

Multiple news reports say an unidentified man was detained for having a gun, although an LAPD spokesman said they were still trying to determine the circumstances.

Secret Service personnel have been inspecting vehicles as they have been entering the event, being held at Bobrick Washroom Equipment in North Hollywood.

Biden is scheduled to appear with Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti.

The man was entering an area near Sherman Way and Lankershim Boulevard that requires visitors to be checked by security when a police dog beside his vehicle alerted authorities to a firearm, said Sgt. Kyle Kirkman of the LAPD’s North Hollywood division.

Authorities found a loaded gun under the car’s passenger seat and detained the man.

He had not been arrested, and his identity wasn’t released. No other information was immediately available.