New Music: Roxxanne Montana Drops Summer Track “Good Day”

Hate It Or Love It? Roxxanne Montana “Good Day”

Dominican artist Roxxanne Montana has set out to make waves in the industry with her “Dead Hippie” movement in music and fashion. The twenty-four year old songstress released her second single “Good Day” produced by TBlack the Hitmaker. The record gives a throwback Compton vibe and describes Montana’s idea of a good day in the ATL summer. It is the first track of several from her upcoming project “Dead Hippie” which will be dropping later this year and is a declaration of positivity. Hate it or love it? Drop a comment below and let us know!