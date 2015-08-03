That Mommy Struggle: Kimmy Cakes Flosses Her Big Ol’ Baby Bump With Nori Posted Up On Her Hip

Kim Kardashian-West Struggles To Carry North With Big Baby Bump

Hey North! It’s time to get down and walk, your mom is toting a heavy load there with your lil bro on the way! Kim’s baby bump is getting bigger by the day and it looks like Sunday she was struggling to balance her daughter on her hip as she brought her to a birthday party in Tarzana.

Yeah sorry Norweezy, we would’ve put you down too. Time to walk kiddo.

