That Mommy Struggle: Kimmy Cakes Flosses Her Big Ol’ Baby Bump With Nori Posted Up On Her Hip

Hey North! It’s time to get down and walk, your mom is toting a heavy load there with your lil bro on the way! Kim’s baby bump is getting bigger by the day and it looks like Sunday she was struggling to balance her daughter on her hip as she brought her to a birthday party in Tarzana.

Yeah sorry Norweezy, we would’ve put you down too. Time to walk kiddo.

Looks like North is really getting into stuff now too.

Kourtney brought Mason, Penelope and Reign out to the party as well… Looks like Mase got to help Kim with North on the way out.

North looks like she needed a nap after all the party action.

Her expression is straight from the Kanye West collection.

Maybe it’s not just North, Penelope looks kinda over it too!

