Karma Or Nah: Wendy Williams Explains Why She Fell Off The Stage During Her “Sit Down Tour”
- By Bossip Staff
Wendy Williams Explains Why She Fell Off The Stage During Sit Down Tour
Over the weekend TV gossip queen Wendy Williams took a nasty fall off the stage during her “Sit Down Tour” in Houston.
Via TMZ:
Wendy Williams took the name of her concert — “The Sit Down Tour” — to heart, when she took a big fall, but recovered like a pro.
Wendy was at The Hobby Center in Houston Saturday night when she apparently tried getting off stage but misjudged the stairs.
The full name of the tour “The Sit Down Tour … Too Real for Standup.”
Wendy brushed it off, and the show continued.
Check out Wendy laughing off the fall and explain why her big azz fell below:
