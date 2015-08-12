Here’s another edition of Slaying Goliath with David D., but this special edition has a guest – Mbye Njie. Njie has developed an app called the Legal Equalizer that alerts three emergency contacts when you’re pulled over by the police. You can then record the interaction and if something happens to your phone, the video is sent to those contacts. You’ll also get your rights read out to you before the cop gets to your car.

This is a crucially important app that can save lives in these dangerous times.

Check out the app here to learn more.