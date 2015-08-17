You Big Dummies!!! Four Florida Teens Arrested After Kidnapping Federal Agent Vacationing With Family

Orange County deputies said they have arrested four men in connection with the carjacking and kidnapping of a federal agent who was vacationing in Orlando.

Deputies said 19-year-old Gregory McDonald, 18-year-old Dante Askins and a 15 and 16-year-old were all taken into custody Friday.

Via My Fox Orlando:

A federal law enforcement officer who was vacationing in Orlando was abducted in a hotel parking lot late Wednesday. Investigators said the incident happened at the Fairfield Inn and Suites off of Universal Blvd. around 10:30 p.m.

“The victim was packing his car when he was approached by 4 unknown black male suspects,” said Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings during a news conference Thursday afternoon.

According to investigators, the suspects pistol-whipped the 44-year-old victim, took his wallet, and forced him into his car at gunpoint. They held him captive for a period of one to two hours, as they drove around in the vehicle. By then, investigators said the officer’s wife was concerned and called for help.

“She notified police through OnStar. The OnStar representative placed a call to the vehicle and heard someone screaming for help,” Sheriff Demings explained.

Deputies said the suspects ran out of the car and the victim was able to free himself. His vehicle was later found abandoned in the in the Ivey Lane area.

“The house where it was located was unoccupied and appeared to be a drug house at the time,” said Sheriff Demings.

Due to investigative concerns, the victim will not be identified at this time, according to Sheriff Demings.

“In the meantime, we have increased patrols in the tourist corridor,” he said.

Deputies said there has been a spike in crime off International Drive and in addition to more patrols, law enforcement agencies have redeployed different resources to help fight crime.

“We saw them this morning, they were kind of watching the area,” said business owner Sandra Redmond

Redmond said it is concerning, especially as deputies look for the suspects which they call armed and dangerous.

“My first reaction was to just think, maybe I should walk the area tonight and see what the darkest areas are and get together with the other businesses and see if we can light the place up a little bit more.”