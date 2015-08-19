In White Folks News: Megan Fox And Brian Austin Greene Split

In white folks news…

Fans of Megan Fox and Brian Austin Greene are reeling now that it’s been revealed that the couple is splitting after five years of marriage and 11 total as a couple.

Us Weekly reports:

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green are going forward as solo acts. After 11 years together, five of them as a married couple, “Megan has separated from Brian,” an insider reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly. “They decided on it six months ago.”

Their romance has recently been plagued with issues. Though sources remain vague on the exact cause of their split, “things have been rocky,” says one source close to the parents of sons Noah, 2, and Bodhi, 18 months. (Green, 42, also has son Kassius, 13, from a previous relationship.) The pair were last photographed together grabbing lunch in Beverly Hills on June 9.

Their reps could not be reached for comment.