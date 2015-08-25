Celebrity Cribs: Miami Dolphins’ “Dirty” Baller Ndamukong Suh Cops $7 Million Florida Mansion [Photos]

Must be nice…

Via Realtor

Fearsome defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh has discovered his Miami digs. He’s settling down in a $6.5 million mansion in Fort Lauderdale, FL, that features six bedrooms and a whopping 11,142 square feet of space, according to the Miami Herald.

After five seasons with the Detroit Lions—where the star’s aggressive on-field conduct cost him more than $250,000 in fines—he signed a $114 million contract with the Miami Dolphins, becoming the NFL’s highest-paid defensive player ever.

His big payday is evident in this purchase. There’s nothing subtle about his new home, where a palm tree–lined walkway leads to the towering front doors, topped by a balcony flanked by stone columns.

The white-walled living spaces combine the comforts of home with the luxury of a five-star hotel. Glass banisters surround the upstairs catwalks that overlook seating areas below. Enormous two-story windows showcase Suh’s pool and the waterfront beyond—100 feet of which is his alone.

That is, if he ever decides to venture beyond the confines of this magnificent mansion. With the game room, an 11-seat theater room, and an enormous wine cellar, the home offers enough amenities to keep a superstar occupied for days.