Hi Hater: George Zimmerman Slams ‘Racist’ Obama For Not Condemning Black Virginia Shooter For Killing 2 Whites

George Zimmerman Slams President Obama For VA Shooting
Via NY Daily News:
The Florida man, cleared of charges in the 2012 slaying of black teen Trayvon Martin, used a pair of homophobic slurs and ripped President Obama after a black gunman killed a Virginia television reporter and her cameraman — both white.
He also managed to misspell the first name of the killer, Vester Lee Flanagan, and the word “condemning.”
“Pansy Fester lee Flanagan, too much of a daisy to deal w/racism,” tweeted Zimmerman on Wednesday. “Murders 2 whites. Hate crime, 100%. Racist Obama says nothing condeming.”
Hours later, he wrote a similar tweet, along with photos of the victims, Alison Parker and Adam Ward.
“White woman & man get murdered by a Black P.O.S. 8 hours later B. Hussein Obama the divider still says NOTHING,” Zimmerman wrote.
Zimmerman was acquitted of murder and manslaughter at a state trial in the killing of the unarmed teen.
A subsequent federal investigation ended earlier this year with a finding of “insufficient evidence” for a prosecution on civil rights charges.
Flanagan, in a rambling 23-page fax sent to ABC News, said his decision to kill the two victims was a reaction to a white racist’s slaughter of nine blacks in a historic African-American church two months ago.
