Is Jay-Z’s Biological Clock Ticking?

Hov and Bey have been talking about wanting to have a “big family” for years. After posting the Rappers Above Thirty story, we got to wondering if Hov’s clock might be ready to explode. Flip the switch for more including pics of Beyonce arriving in New York from London

Jay-Z spoke to Chicago radio station WGCI on a number of issues, both personal and professional. The rap icon, who’s tour with R&B singer Ciara lands in Chicago July 7, recently released the single “D.O.A. (Death of Auto-tune)” to promote his upcoming album, “The Blueprint 3.”

Jay revealed the inspiration behind the song, saying that once he saw a Wendy’s commercial using auto-tune it became too much.

“When a trend becomes a gimmick it’s time to move on from that,” Jay-Z said.

Hov also spoke on his wife, Beyonce, saying the two have no plans in the immediate future to expand their family, and that they will continue to tour.

“We got to keep it movin,” Jay said. “Got bills to pay.”