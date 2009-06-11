Is Jay-Z’s Biological Clock Ticking?
Hov and Bey have been talking about wanting to have a “big family” for years. After posting the Rappers Above Thirty story, we got to wondering if Hov’s clock might be ready to explode. Flip the switch for more including pics of Beyonce arriving in New York from London
Jay-Z spoke to Chicago radio station WGCI on a number of issues, both personal and professional. The rap icon, who’s tour with R&B singer Ciara lands in Chicago July 7, recently released the single “D.O.A. (Death of Auto-tune)” to promote his upcoming album, “The Blueprint 3.”
Jay revealed the inspiration behind the song, saying that once he saw a Wendy’s commercial using auto-tune it became too much.
“When a trend becomes a gimmick it’s time to move on from that,” Jay-Z said.
Hov also spoke on his wife, Beyonce, saying the two have no plans in the immediate future to expand their family, and that they will continue to tour.
“We got to keep it movin,” Jay said. “Got bills to pay.”
Bills to pay? That sounds like Mathew Knowles talking. Bey’s got enough money to pay the President’s bills for the next 40 years. Hov’s just trying to save face but we know he’s ready for some little ones. The man is over 40. Its Mathew Knowles who’s shutting this ish down. Babies won’t happen until they are cleared by Mathew.
