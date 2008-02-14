No Cents Wins Child Support Battle

Posted by Bossip Staff

50 Cent’s greedy ass baby mama just got a pay cut:

Curtis Jackson took Shaniqua Tomkins to court after refusing to agree to her requests for more money for the upkeep of the 10-year-old. Tomkins previously asked for $50,000 a month but was granted just half of that sum – $25,000 a month – when the court viewed her and her son’s expenses. But that figure was reduced further earlier this week, and Tomkins will now only receive $6,700 a month