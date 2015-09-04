Strong Celibate Loving: Russell Wilson Calls Ciara ‘Breathtaking’ & She Attends His Preseason Game With His Sister

Ciara Attends Russell Wilson’s Preseason Game

Ciara and Russell Wilson are still beautifully booed up and putting their coupledom on blast for fans.

Earlier this week Russell reflected on seeing his songstress girlfriend at the 2015 VMAs and called her “breathtaking.”



And on Thursday, Ciara was spotted by fans at Russell’s Seattle Seahawks preseason game against the Oakland Raiders…

where she sat with his little sister a.k.a. her “woe” Anna Wilson.



Aww!

This is the second time Ciara’s spotted out with the Wilson family, she previously attended a Seattle Storm WNBA game with the bunch.

