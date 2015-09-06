Still Strong: Bengals Cut Devon Still After Keeping Him On The Team To Pay For Daughter’s Cancer Treatments

NFL baller and proud daddy Devon Still has been fired by the team that helped him keep his brave daughter alive during her cancer treatments.

Via Cincinnati:

When the Cincinnati Bengals cut their 2012 second-round pick a year ago, a new NFL roster exception allowed the team to re-sign him to the practice squad despite being in his third season. It was a promise the team made to him so he could continue to carry health insurance.

It was a decision that brought peace and an element of security to Still and his family as his daughter, Leah, went through the terrifying stages of Stage 4 neuroblastoma treatments.

The Enquirer has confirmed that the Bengals cut Devon Still on Saturday, but the peace of mind can continue. Because the Bengals kept Still a part of the team, he will have health insurance for the next five years — even if he never plays another down in the NFL.

It is one of the reasons why there will never be any ill will between Still and the organization.

“My heart is still with the Bengals,” Still told The Enquirer earlier in the week when contemplating the chance that he could not make the team.

“First of all, they drafted me and gave me the opportunity to be in the NFL. Second of all they did everything they could to help me save my daughter’s life and to raise awareness for pediatric cancer. There’s nothing that can break that bond, can break that relationship, because my daughter is more important than this game any day. They stepped up and helped me take care of my daughter. There’s nothing that can break that.”