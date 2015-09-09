Random Ridiculousness: Fake Walmart Employee Walks Out Of Dallas Store With Four Big-Screen TVs

How brazen can you be to walk into a store dressed up like an employee just to steal 4 smart TVs??

Via Dallas News:

Wearing a vest and employee badge, the suspect went straight to the stockroom, loaded up a hand truck with thousands of dollars worth of smart TVs and walked out to a Nissan Murano and an accomplice waiting outside.

“He knows what he’s going after,” Grapevine police Sgt. Robert Eberling said. “He pretty much committed the identical offense” at a Walmart in Bedford a week later.

In fact, Eberling says, the department has heard from a number of other agencies around North Texas who have seen similar thefts.

In Grapevine, an actual Walmart employee took notice and followed the man outside, where he loaded the TVs up with help from the getaway driver. The worker took down the Nissan’s tag, but that was no help. Police traced the plate back to a Land Rover.