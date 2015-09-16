In White Folks News: Comedian Steve Rannazzisi Admits That He Lied About Surviving 9/11 Attacks

Really??? Who does that?!

Steve Rannazzisi Confesses To Lying About September 11

Actor Steve Rannazzisi is currently in hot water for admitting that he previously lied about being in Tower 2 of the World Trade Center during the September 11 attacks.

The New York Times reports that the 37-year-old explained in elaborate detail of narrowly escaping a plane slamming into his building while working for Merrill Lynch on the 54th floor.

“I was there and then the first tower got hit and we were like jostled all over the place,” he told an interviewer in 2009. He fled to the street just minutes before another plane slammed into his building, he said, and decided that very day that life was too precious to waste opportunities. So he abandoned his New York desk job to pursue a career as an entertainer in Los Angeles. Nonetheless, he said, he remained affected by his memories of that day. “I still have dreams of like, you know, those falling dreams,” he told the interviewer.

Unfortunately that story was a complete lie and the actor confessed Tuesday to his fabrication in statement.

“I was not at the Trade Center on that day. I don’t know why I said this. This was inexcusable. I am truly, truly sorry.” “For many years, more than anything, U have wished that, with silence, I could somehow erase a story told by an immature young man. It only made me more ashamed. How could I tell my children to be honest when I hadn’t come clean about this?”

Wow!

What do YOU think about him coming clean about his story???