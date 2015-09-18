Jason Derulo Kicks Off Birthday Early In NYC

Singer Feted At DuJour Magazine Bash

Jason Derulo celebrated his birthday a few days early, hitting New York City as it wound down from Fashion Week.

The “Talk Dirty” singer was the guest of honor at the DuJour Magazine party Wednesday night at Avenue nightclub in Manhattan, celebrating his both his 26th birthday and his cover story in the luxury ‘zine. Derulo’s actual birthday is Sept. 21.

Jordin Sparks’ ex turned the party into a private show, performing a medley of hits from the DJ booth while a gaggle of young women danced around him.

Waitresses later brought out a cake covered in rainbow sprinkles with sparkles on top of it, and DuJour’s publisher, Jason Binn, led the crowd in a raucous version of “Happy Birthday.”





Derulo, looking chiseled in a black blazer, matching Capri pants and an iced out necklace, said the party was just the beginning.

“Partying in every city for the rest of the month,” he said. “Dubai, Las Vegas, and Miami—its’ going down!”

The singer told BOSSIP that he’d just gotten to town that day, and was excited to catch the end of Fashion Week.

“Later on today, I’m going to DKNY,” Derulo said. “Which I hear should be pretty dope.”