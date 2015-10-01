Norweezy Sighting: North West Plays My Little Pony With Ellen [Photos]

Kim Kardashian Shares Photos Of Daughter Playing With Ellen Degeneres

Kimmy Cakes made an appearance on “The Ellen Show” this week to discuss her husband’s presidential aspirations, names for the baby boy they’re expecting and her crazy relationship with her mom, but the best thing to come out of the visit for us has to be this photo of North West playing My Little Pony with Ellen.

Of course Kim got a few selfless in with Ellen herself too.

Hit the flip for another adorable snap of Nori

