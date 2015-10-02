New Music: Erykah Badu Remixes Drake’s “Hotline Bling” But You’ll Never Guess Who Helped Her Co-Write It!

Erykah Badu Remixes Drake’s Hotline Bling With Son Seven

You used to call me…

Erykah Badu is back like she never left beause the earth mother goddess is planning to release a new mixtape featuring a new remix of Drake’s sap anthem “Hotline Bling.”

Not only did Erykah ding the hell out the remix but she even let her son, Seven, with Outkast baby daddy Andre 3000 helped pen the jam! Talent has to run in this family…

Check out the song below:

Hate it or love it?!?

Soundcloud