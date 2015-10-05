New York Man Turns Waiting In Line Into A Business, Earns $1K A Week



For Robert Samuel, 39, he made a simple idea into a flourishing business after being laid off from his job in 2012…He simply answered a Craiglist ad offering cash to wait in line for a iPhone… Today [you] can hire him to get the time-consuming job done – for a fee, of course. Samuel is now the proud founder of Same Ole Line Dudes, New York’s only professional waiting service company that waits in lines on behalf of clients for anything they want. According to Salon, who recently featured the entrepreneur, Samuel charges $25/hour and makes up to $1,000 a week. He now also has a team of 15 sitters.

[MadameNoire]

Jesse Williams Sounds Off On “Angry” Black Stereotype: “Black Americans Are Not Angry, They Are Hurting”



Like many, the 34-year-old actor is tired of the “angry” stereotype that society has stamped the Black community with… Having experienced living in both predominately Black and White neighborhoods, Williams shares that if he had not had the chance to interact with Black people after living in the suburbs, he probably would get his information about Black culture from music, TV and movies and like many others do…“There is zero evidence, zero evidence that black people are more inclined to be angry in vacuum than anybody else,” Williams offered. “They are upset. Is being upset bad? Is anger just a negative quality?” Instead of the usual angry stereotype, Williams argued that Black Americans are hurting.

[MadameNoire]

Soul Food Sequel Gets Green Light From Fox 2000



TheWrap is reporting that a Soul Food sequel featuring original cast members has been approved by Fox 2000 Pictures following the runaway success of 2013’s The Best Man Holiday. The 1997 film, centered around a Black Chicago family, put issues such as money, adultery, death and unity on the forefront, and has gone on to become a cult classic since its release. The original film featured a star-studded cast of Vanessa L. Williams, Vivica A. Fox, Nia Long and Mekhi Phifer, and all are expected to return for the Soul Food sequel. Director George Tillman Jr. (Barbershop 2 & 3) who got his big break in the original, will also return to direct, produce and write with Nathan Skulnik. Adding to the reunion is once power couple Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds and Tracey Edmonds, who are returning as co-producers.

[HipHopWired]