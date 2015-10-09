Drip Drop Or Nah? Wale Responds To Rumors He’s Coupled Up With Empire’s Serayah McNeill

Is Serayah Wale’s new “ambitious girl”?

Wale Responds To Seraryah McNeill Dating Rumors

Remember when we told you there were rumors that Wale was secretly seeing the beautiful Serayah McNeill from Empire?

Wellll it looks like Wale’s got some thoughts about his alleged lady love.

If a girl tweet ur song .. U go wit her #onhere . .. Still lookin for ms 🌙. I'll let ya know when I'm taken tho 🔵🌙 — Young Olu the Genius (@Wale) October 8, 2015

U don't need sources in 2016 ., buzz worthy and news have become one — Young Olu the Genius (@Wale) October 8, 2015

Oh?

He also added this tidbit about being lonely.

This is spot on. My friends all Booed up .. And I'm lonely and sad https://t.co/PXE5K1yPCv — Young Olu the Genius (@Wale) October 8, 2015

Poor Olubowale

What do YOU think about Wale shutting down the dating rumors???