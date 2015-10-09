Drip Drop Or Nah? Wale Responds To Rumors He’s Coupled Up With Empire’s Serayah McNeill

- By Bossip Staff

Is Serayah Wale’s new “ambitious girl”?

Wale Responds To Seraryah McNeill Dating Rumors

Remember when we told you there were rumors that Wale was secretly seeing the beautiful Serayah McNeill from Empire?

Wellll it looks like Wale’s got some thoughts about his alleged lady love.

Oh?

He also added this tidbit about being lonely.

Poor Olubowale

What do YOU think about Wale shutting down the dating rumors???

