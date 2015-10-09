What His Poor Credit Reveals About Your Relationship



A new working paper from the Federal Reserve Board explores the connection between credit scores and committed relationships. The findings may be alarming to some. According to the study, a partner with a poor credit score could mean bad news for the longevity of that relationship. Research suggests that people with higher credit scores are more likely to form and remain in committed relationships and marriages when compared to those with less than stellar credit… The same study suggests that couples who have similar credit scores at the beginning of the relationship are more likely to stay together than couples with drastically different scores.

[MadameNoire]

MakeUp Kits Distributed To Cancer Patients May Be Doing More Harm Than Good, Says Advocacy Group



The American Cancer Society recognizes that lifting a patient’s spirits can play a huge role in recovery, which is likely why they participate in the Look Good Feel Better program. But according to breast cancer advocacy group Breast Cancer Action, the makeup kits that the society has been handing out to breast cancer patients may be doing more harm than good. According to the New York Daily News, the group charges that one of the chemicals used in the cosmetics included in the kit can interfere with drugs used to treat breast cancer. “One of the chemicals we found, methylparaben, has been found in the lab to interfere with Tamoxifen, the most common breast cancer treatment,” says Karuna Jaggar, Breast Cancer Action’s executive director. However, it doesn’t appear that the cancer society will cease distribution anytime soon… “Participants are provided information on the potential risks of cosmetics use,” said an ACS spokesperson…

[MadameNoire]

Wiz Khalifa’s “See You Again” Video 1st Rap Video To Reach One Billion Views On YouTube



Wiz Khalifa’s monster Furious 7 single “See You Again” has just reached a new milestone. Released in April of this year, it only took six months for it to earn the distinction of being the first ever rap video to reach one billion views on YouTube. The song also doubles as the Taylor Gang general’s biggest hit of his career; hitting No. 1 on the Billboard Charts a week later and staying there for twelve non-consecutive weeks. As of August 2015, it have been certified triple platinum. Billed as tribute to the late Paul Walker, who died during the filming of Furious 7, co-writer Charlie Puth went on record to state he penned the song’s chorus for a friend who also died in a car accident.

[HipHopWired]