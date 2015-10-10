Malcolm Jamal-Warner On Cosby Rape Allegations: “The ‘Cosby Show’ Legacy Can’t Help But Be Tarnished”

Malcolm Jamal-Warner Comments On Bill Cosby Rape Allegations

Who cares that over 50 women are claiming they were sexually assaulted by Bill Cosby. The real disgrace here is that The Cosby Show is no longer one of America’s premiere outlet for positive images of black folks that it used to be, so says Theo Huxtable.

Despite Bill Cosby’s date rape allegations, Malcolm Jamal-Warner is still sticking by his TV daddy’s side as revealed in a recent interview with the Chicago Tribune. The 45-year-old actor/musician told the paper that his main issue isn’t the allegations, but the effect it now has on The Cosby Show’s legacy.

“My biggest concern is when it comes to images of people of color on television and film, no matter what … negative stereotypes of people of color, we’ve always had ‘The Cosby Show’ to hold up against that. And the fact that we no longer have that, that’s the thing that saddens me the most because in a few generations the Huxtables will have been just a fairy tale. “The legacy can’t help but be tarnished. …’The Cosby Show’ was part of the fiber of American culture so to see that, to see that the show doesn’t necessarily have the same sheen that it once did, is definitely a downer. I think the things that [me and Bill] discussed really have to stay private between us. But it’s just a bad situation all around — for him, for his family, the women, their families, the legacy of the show.

If The Cosby Show is tarnished, it’s because Bill Cosby allegedly likes to drug women and allegedly rape them. It’s not like there was a secret conspiracy out to corrupt the show’s impact on Black America. Perhaps Malcolm can bring that up the next time he chats with Cosby.