Congratulations: Chris Rock Will Host The 88th Academy Awards

Chris Rock Announced As The Host Of The Oscars In 2016

Variety is reporting that Chris Rock will be the host of the 88th Academy Awards next year.

The show’s producers, David Hill and Reginald Hudlin, are looking for a strong bounce back after Neil Patrick Harris’ try at the gig lead to the lowest ratings in 6 years with a 16% drop-off from the previous year.

“Chris Rock is truly the MVP of the entertainment industry,” said Hill and Hudlin. “Comedian, actor, writer, producer, director, documentarian — he’s done it all. He’s going to be a phenomenal Oscar host!”

You damn right Chris Rock is going to be a phenomenal Oscar host! Matter of fact, we wouldn’t be mad at Chris hosting every singe Oscar Awards from here on out. The room full of stuffy white folks need to laugh while being told about themselves.

Image via WENN